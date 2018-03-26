Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy

MADISON, NC (WCMH) — Remington Outdoor Brands has filed for bankruptcy.

According to CNN, Remington will continue to make guns as it plans to reduce $700 million in debt through the Chapter 11 filing.

In a released statement, the gun maker said operations “will not be disrupted by the restructuring process.”

Remington, which makes a variety of handguns, shotguns and rifles, is just one of several gun making companies in the industry that has seen plunging sales as consumers are no longer scared of restrictive gun control with President Donald Trump, who has been endorsed by the NRA, in the White House, reports CNN.