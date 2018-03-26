How to combine finances when getting married

In this day in age, it is more common then ever to be in a second marriage, third or even fourth marriage. Alexander Joyce, President and CEO of ReJoyce Financial, says times have changed, for the better regarding this topic….. Speculative.

Alexander says, “The fact is, it isn’t like it was when my grandparents were married. Seeing 50, 60 or 70 years of marriage in today’s society 20 years from now will be scarce. But I’m not judging, perhaps it takes a few times to get it right. What I will say for certain is that when planning for a wonderful mixed or big beautiful family finances play a big role. Of course having enough is important, but I think it is important that kids if any are a huge part of this process as well. Your family might the tightest bond and your relationship is on top of the world. But there is one thing that can break up even the closest family and that’s money.”

Here are a some ideas of what to look at or ways we have helped families avoid negative situations when blending families.

1) Be sure to review your estate plan documents. Meaning your will, trust, power of attorney and durable medical powers of attorney. Might even be a great idea to establish an estate plan if you have not accomplished this yet.

2) Be honest with each other about sharing all finances and accounts. There is no law that says when you get married you must have shared bank accounts.

3) Have a filing tax conversation before it is time to file taxes. Seek tax advice on ways you should file. Joint, single and understand the ramifications in terms of children, education and deductions.

4) If there are children involved have a conversation to be on the same page about funding education. This sometimes is hard if one has children and one does not. Funding education is expensive and could delay retirement.

5) Have a conversation about the purpose of your assets or savings. Meaning, is it live on money or leave on money. Maybe one wants to spend the last penny, and the other wants to leave a significant legacy.

6) Talk about the potential to have to take care of a parent. Moms and dads are important. Will one need care, if so to what degree, will it be financial or require a move in or you to move out.

7) As you have read this, the biggest thing that is consistent, the take away being honesty and communication 🙂

To learn more, visit www.rejoycefinancial.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY REJOYCE FINANCIAL