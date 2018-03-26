Indianapolis startups vie for funds at Pitch Feast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One local start-up business picked up hundreds of dollars Monday in a crowdfunding dinner event called Pitch Feast.

Similar to the show “Shark Tank,” Pitch Feast provides a venue for start-up businesses to pitch their idea to a team of judges for prize money and in-kind services.

Led by Kendrea Williams and newly signed partner Sunny Williams, Pitch Feast is a nonprofit focused on giving disadvantaged entrepreneurs a chance to make it in the city’s business environment.

“Not every entrepreneur is created equal, unfortunately,” said Sunny Williams. “Minorities and women are not equally funded at the same level.”

Pitch Feast hosts a pitch dinner bimonthly at venues around town with various partners. The public is welcome to attend and participate; audience opinion helps pick the winner. For Monday’s event, Pitch Feast partnered with for-profit business The Startup Ladies, which helps educate and promote female-led businesses. Women led all three pitching candidates at Monday’s event: Open Books M.D., LuxeLyx, and Greater Innovations. Open Books M.D. took home the prize — $1,500 from The Startup Ladies.

“It is a great refresher course in saying, ‘How do you start a business in the state of Indiana, and how do you access these portals?” said Williams. “That education has to be, ‘Hey you can do it, and this is how.’ And that’s what we intend to do with Pitch Feast.”

Heather Pirowski is the founder of Fearless Nation, an Indianapolis-based clothing line, and won her Pitch Feast night last October.

“I’m a mom! I drive a minivan!” Pirowski laughed. “You gotta know your numbers; you have to have a great pitch, but you also have to connect with those people and connect to your audience, and again getting that exposure with Pitch Feast was fantastic.”

She only won a few hundred dollars that night but says the connections she made helped her and her team reach their goals. Now they work with clients like Honda, Indiana Grown and Smoking Goose to create boutique-style company apparel.

“We truly are on a mission for us ladies to never have to wear a polo or an ill-fitted unisex T-shirt again, as we represent our companies and organizations or schools,” Pirowski said.

Sunny Williams says half of the door charge (often around $20) goes toward the winning pitch, while the other half recycles back to Pitch Feast to continue hosting events and offering consulting services. She invites budding entrepreneurs, investors, suppliers and Shark Tank fans to attend their next event.

May’s Pitch Feast will be May 5 at 4 p.m. at DeveloperTown in Indianapolis (5255 Winthrop Avenue) and will focus on youth-entrepreneurship program “Lemonade Day.” The following event is July and seeks to fill the void left by Marsh and Super 8 by helping grocery-related businesses and services in Indianapolis.

Learn more about Pitch Feast on their website.