INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett kicked off the second year of the “It’s My City” initiative in Indianapolis.

The initiatve that encourages city agencies and community members to lead green and beautification efforts around the city.

Today’s event included a ceremonial tree planting at Brookside Park.

The mayor says this year will be the “year of green.”

Hogsett’s office says the initiative promotes cleanliness, air quality and an appreciation for green spaces.