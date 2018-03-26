McGee Mondays: Artistic accessories from Evocateur

Check out these beauties!

Add an artistic accessory to your wardrobe with this interesting set from Evocateur and McGee & Co. Fine Jewelers. Each piece is handcrafted in the US and features enamel overlaid with 22 karat gold leaf.

Located: 880 U.S. 31 N. Greenwood, IN 46142 (right across from Greenwood Park Mall)

Family owned and operated since 1988. McGee & Co proudly offers fine jewelry and outstanding customer service. McGee & Co. fine jewelers can help you with any jewelry purchase, jewelry or watch repair, custom design and fabrication, and appraisals.

Mention McGee Mondays and receive 20% off your next purchase @ McGee’s.

Website: www.mcgeejewelers.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mcgeejewelers/

Instagram: mcgeejewelers