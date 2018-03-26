Meet Mike Barz, WISH-TV’s new evening anchor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Join us in welcoming the newest addition to WISH-TV: Mike Barz.

He’ll join Brooke Martin as anchor for the 6, 10 and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts.

An Indiana University grad, Barz comes to WISH-TV from Denver.

“Very excited to be back here in Indiana. The crazy thing is since I’ve gotten back here, I’ve shoveled more here than I did in Denver,” Barz said of the weekend’s heavy snowfall.

Mike is an Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter, with over 24 years in the television business. He joins WISH-TV from KDVR-TV/KWGN-TV, in Denver, Colorado, where he anchored the evening newscasts.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Mike received his Bachelor of Art in Journalism from Indiana University. He got his start as an intern with “The Jim Rome Show” in Los Angeles before becoming a producer for Intersport Television. He later moved to the other side of the camera as an anchor in Rock Island, Illinois, and then in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and New York City, where he was a reporter and weathercaster for “Good Morning America.”