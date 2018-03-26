Victim identified, suspect arrested after shooting in Meijer parking lot

Related Coverage Man fatally shot after argument outside Meijer store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man has been arrested after a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side.

19-year-old Cedric Cooper has been arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He faces a preliminary charge of voluntary manslaughter for the death of 37-year-old Steven Wills.

Investigators say a fist fight led to the shooting in the Meijer parking lot in the 5300 block of Pike Plaza Road led to the shooting. That location is near 38th Street and Moller Road.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutors Office for a charging decision.