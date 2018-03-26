Party pleasers: Recipes for homemade chips and dips

March Madness is heating up even more, so let’s join in on the fun with some “Corny Dip,” Roasted Garden Dip and homemade chips, all courtesy of Chef Elle Green!

March Madness Recipes by Chef Elle

Roasted Garden Dip (serves 6)

2 tablespoons roasted garlic paste

4 medium carrots

1 purple onion, quartered

12 oz. chèvre

4 oz. crème fraîche

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons thyme, chopped

grapeseed oil

sea salt

fresh cracked pepper

Turn oven temperature to highest broiler setting.

Line a baking pan with parchment paper.

Arrange onions and carrots on the baking pan, and lightly drizzle with oil.

Place vegetables under the broiler for 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are slightly charred.

Remove and set aside. Dice vegetables once cool.

Place chèvre and crème fraîche in a bowl and stir. Add heavy cream, vegetables, garlic paste, and herbs. Season with sea salt and pepper and enjoy.

It’s Corny Dip (serves 6)

6 corn cobs

1 poblano pepper, roasted

1 small onion, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, roasted

3 green onions, chopped

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoon grapeseed oil

sea salt

Using a box grater, grate corn, reserving the liquid.

Transfer corn and liquid to a food processor and pulse a few times.

Set a medium skillet over medium heat and add oil. Add onions and white of green onions. Once onions are translucent, add corn, poblano pepper and red bell pepper. Sprinkle in sea salt and cayenne pepper and cook until hot and bubbling.

Stir in green onions and cheese, cooking 2 minutes.

Homemade Corn Chips (serves 6)

6-inch corn tortillas

grapeseed oil

sea salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, stack tortilla shells and cut into medium pieces. Either mist or lightly brush with grapeseed oil. Arrange uncooked tortilla pieces on a parchment lined baking pan.

Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until desired crispness is reached. Once done, sprinkle with sea salt.

Easy Solutions: These corn chips have so many possibilities. Sea salt is a given, but what about chili flavored, barbecue or even cumin and lime? Of course, these are ideal for the dips, but my dad likes them with a bowl of chili.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.

© 2018 Elle Green All Rights Reserved