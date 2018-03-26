Security guard injured after vehicle crashes through store at The Fashion Mall at Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A security guard is recovering after a vehicle crashed through the front of a department store on the city’s northeast side.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in The Fashion Mall at Keystone when officers were dispatched out on a burglary call.

Upon arrival, officers found a security guard who suffered an injury to his arm after he said six men crashed a vehicle through the store.

The security guard told officers that he chased the men around the store before they got into a SUV and a white four door sedan.

A manager for the store confirmed that property was stolen and provided a list to investigators.

It was determined that the vehicle that crashed through the store was registered to Hertz Rent A Car.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.