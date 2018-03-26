Soggy stretch leads to flooding concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Our significant snow pack continues to quickly melt. The addition of several rain chances this week will aid in the concern of flooding issues for the next several days.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for much of central Indiana beginning Monday night, and continues through Wednesday morning.

The combination of melting snow, along with torrential downpours of up to 2″-3″ of the next couple of days is what is leading to the flooding concern.

Tonight:

Showers continue to move in from Illinois. Expect rain to become pretty widespread as we head into the mid evening hours, and continue well into the overnight.

Lows only fall to the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday:

Expect an extremely wet day – especially in the morning, where there could be several hours of heavy rain batches that will drench central Indiana. Showers may become a bit more scattered for the afternoon, but still a good chance you run into a shower for the remainder of the day.

Despite this, temperatures should warm up into the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s across the area.

Wednesday:

Our rain continues from Tuesday, but should start to wind down as we head into the late morning hours, Wednesday. The exception will be our far southern and southwest counties, as showers continue to ride along the Ohio River.

8 Day Forecast:

More rain, although not as widespread or as heavy for Thursday and Friday, as temperatures tumble to below average levels for the end of the week. As of now, it looks dry to start Easter weekend on Saturday, with chances for showers arriving Easter Sunday afternoon and evening. It may turn cold enough early Monday morning for a light wintry mix to open up the work week.