SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Officials have identified two women as the victims in a fatal Speedway crash Saturday afternoon.

The coroner’s office named 60-year-old Donna Rosebrough and 86-year-old Nola Spears as the victims Monday.

A third victim was said to be in serious condition at the time of the crash.

It is not yet known if weather conditions played a role in the crash.