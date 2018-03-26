Unsettled work week with highs near seasonal

A few rays of sunshine to start off the work week with clouds on the increase throughout the day. Highs for today will top out in the lower 50s with a few stray sprinkle this afternoon. Bulk of the heavy and steady showers hold off until later this evening. Shower will spread in overnight and we’re looking at a soggy and unsettled Tuesday and early part of Wednesday.

Tuesday morning’s commute will be a wet one with moderate to heavy downpours at times with a thunderstorm possible, Highs will climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s looking like a wash out for Tuesday even through the evening hour. Wednesday will be another mild one with highs topping out in the lower 60s. Showers will continue through Wednesday morning then begin to tapper out early afternoon. Showers from Tuesday and early Wednesday will give much of central Indiana 1-2″ of rain which could cause some minor flooding by mid week. We should salvage a dry Wednesday afternoon before rain showers arrive Thursday.

Highs still in the lower 60s by Thursday with scattered late showers which will linger through Friday. Highs will drop to the lower 50s by the end of the week. This weekend is looking split with a decent looking Saturday with showers returning Sunday and highs in the mid to lower 50s.