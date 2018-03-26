What to check on your car before traveling for Spring Break

Don’t find yourself stuck on the side of the road this Spring Break. Get to your destination on time and safely with tips from Best-One of Indy.

Managing Partner Chris Fox shares his “road trip ready checklist!”

  1. Start with a visual inspection
    1. We offer FREE visual inspections
  2. Oil change
  3. Tires, including your spare
  4. Fluids
  5. And the things you may not think about – wipers, lights and signals
    1. See our experts
    2. 9 convenient locations

