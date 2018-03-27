2nd wave of the flu could target children



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you need to be on high alert because the flu is coming back.

Even though it’s the end of the season, the CDC said a second wave of the flu is on the way and it’s expected to impact kids more than anyone.

Nearly 300 Hoosiers have died since October from the flu, according to state data. While the flu numbers have dropped significantly since February, the CDC announced to expect another flu wave, particularly the B-strain that affects children in particular.

If you got the flu already, you could still get it again.

Earlier this year, central Indiana was rocked when two children died from the flu: A 3-year-old girl from Muncie and a 7-year-old girl from Columbus.

The CDC’s announcement has the Heslin family’s attention in Indianapolis.

“That’s a problem; that’s something we should all be worried about,” said Bruce Heslin, who is the father of four children and a doctor at St. Vincent Health.

Heslin said his 9-year-old son is not vaccinated but it’s not from a lack of effort. He said they went to multiple places. Some did not vaccinate children 11 and younger, and others had already run out of the vaccine.

“I’m ashamed to say all my kids got vaccinated. He did not. We got to the point where we were like we’re done trying. He did not get vaccinated,” he said, adding that he is concerned about the CDC’s announcement.

Fortunately, administrators said Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital is not seeing too many flu patients so far, and IU Health leaders said it prepares for second waves every year.

