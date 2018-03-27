Avon PD identifies victims after Monday shooting

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department has released new information following a fatal shooting on Monday.

According to investigators, a man was found dead in a front yard in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way. Investigators said he had a handgun. He has been identified as 35-year-old William Schooley of Indianapolis. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman was located on the front porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She has been identified as 32-year-old Andrea Soberalski of Avon. She was taken to a hospital.

Police said the pair had a dispute at her house, then she ran across the street. A witness saw Schooley with a gun and approaching Soberalski. Witnesses then reported hearing gunshots.

On Monday, investigators told 24-Hour News 8 that the pair were in a relationship and that officers were called to their home last week.

No other information has been released.