Carmel native killed while serving in Iraq to be honored in NYC this week

(WISH) – Services will begin for 37-year-old Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis this week. The Carmel native was killed while serving with the Air National Guard. Officials say his helicopter crashed along the Iraq-Syria Border.

In addition to serving with the Air National Guard, Zanetis was a New York City firefighter and lawyer. He graduated from Carmel High School in 1999.

Zanetis has been described by his friends as a man of service and someone who was brilliant. He was the president of his class at New York University and graduated from Stanford Law School.

He was promoted to the rank of marshal with the fire department and was a major in the United States Air Force.

It’s still unclear if Zanetis was the pilot when the helicopter crashed in the Middle East, but friends tell 24-Hour News 8 that while on active duty, Zanetis would fly into battle areas and carry people to the hospital, likely saving many lives.

The Pentagon had said the crash does not appear to be the result of enemy activity. It is still under investigation.

A celebration of life will be held for Zanetis in New York City on Wednesday. A processional ceremony led by FDNY will happen on Thursday.

The family says those wanting to honor Zanetis’ memory can make a donation to The Fisher House Foundation, The New York Police & Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund, or Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.