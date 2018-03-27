Compliment your Easter entree with perfect sides

You have the Easter ham, now spruce things up a bit with some decadent sides!

David Culi, Corporate Training & Development Chef, Hyde Park Restaurant Group, shares the recipes for Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Marmalade and Lobster Mac and Cheese!

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Marmalade

11oz Fresh Brussels Sprouts

1oz Vegetable Oil

2oz Unsalted Butter, browned

To Taste Salt & Pepper

¼ C Bacon Marmalade (see recipe)

Clean Brussels sprouts and trim base. In boiling salted water blanch Brussels sprouts for approximately 15 minutes until fork tender. In a hot sauté pan with butter and oil, caramelize Brussels sprouts. Add bacon marmalade to sprouts and heat through. Season to taste with salt & pepper.

Bacon Marmalade

1 lb Bacon, crispy (reserve 1oz of fat)

4oz White Onion, minced

2 Tbls Garlic, minced

1 C Brown Sugar

1 C Honey

3oz Water

In a medium size pot, add 1oz of bacon fat and sauté the onion and garlic until translucent, about 3 minutes.

Add sugar, honey and water and cook until liquid is reduced by half to a thin syrup consistency. Remove from heat and mix in bacon.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

9 oz. Cheese Sauce (See Recipe)

1/3 Cup Minced Caramelized Onions (See Recipe)

6 oz. Pre-Cooked Penne Pasta

1/3 Cup Seasoned Bread Crumbs (See Recipe)

5 oz. Lobster Tail (Save fins) (Cut in 10 pieces) (Poach fins in simmering water until cooked, about 4 minutes)

1 oz. Unsalted Butter

¼ tsp. Salt and pepper

Procedure:

Sauté cut lobster in clarified butter (do not brown)

Add sauce and heat; add onions

Heat pasta in a water bath for 30-60 seconds, then add to hot sauce

Cook to the right consistency

Caramelized Onions:

1 oz. Unsalted Butter

8 oz. Julienned Onions

1 Tbs. White Sugar

1 oz. Water

In a sauté pan add butter on medium heat, add onions and cook until translucent

Add water and sugar and cook for 15-20 minutes or until caramelized

Cool and mince up for dish

Seasoned Bread Crumbs:

¼ Cup Panko Bread Crumbs

¼ Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tsp. Melted Unsalted Butter

In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix until all incorporated

Cheese Sauce:

½ qt. Heavy Cream

1 oz. Shredded Gruyere Cheese

1 oz. Shredded Asiago Cheese

1 oz. Shredded White Cheddar

½ Wheel Boursin Cheese

1/16 tsp. Salt

1/16 tsp. White Pepper

In a sauce pot bring heavy cream to a boil and reduce to a simmer and let cook for 5 minutes, add cheeses, salt and pepper and stir until incorporated

