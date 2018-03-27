Domestic abuse victims find protection in safe havens

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend turned deadly on Monday in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way.

Avon Police Department released new details on Tuesday afternoon. According to detectives, William Schooley shot his girlfriend Andrea Soberalski multiple times and then shot and killed himself.

Crews rushed Soberalski to the hospital where she was in critical condition.

24-Hour News 8 learned that police were called to Soberalski home a week ago for a disturbance. Soberalski asked police to remove Schooley from her home. Detectives noted that couple was not cooperative during the investigation.

Then, on Monday afternoon, just 15 minutes before 3 p.m., the two were found on the ground in the middle of a crime scene.

“I believe domestic violence is 100 percent preventable. Those homicides did not have to occur,” said Kelly McBride, executive director of the Domestic Violence Network.

Victims are encouraged to call 211. The number can connect victims of domestic violence with an advocate. Over the years, the advocates have helped victims develop an exit strategy to ensure the victims can escape properly.

” We strongly encourage working with a domestic violence advocate to individualize a plan it might contain a protective order,” McBride said.