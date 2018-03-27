Easter lilies and the danger they pose to our feline friends

Easter lilies are a popular floral arrangement at this time of year. However, it is important to note that many members of the lily family are extremely toxic to our feline friends. According to Pet Poison Helpline, all parts of the lily plant can be considered dangerous for cats. Stem, leaves, flowers, pollen or even the water in the vase can cause problems.

Thomas. F Dock, Practice Manager and Veterinary Journalist, Noah’s Animal Hospitals, explains:

Only the “true” lilies of the Lilium or Hemerocallis families are considered dangerous: Asiatic lily – including hybrids (Lilium asiatica) Day lily (Hemerocallis species) Easter lily (Lilium longiflorum) Japanese Show lily (Lilium speciosum) Rubrum lily (Lilium speciosum var. rubrum) Stargazer lily (Lilium ‘Stargazer’- a hybrid) Tiger lily (Lilium tigrinum or lancifolium) Wood lily (Lilium philadelphicum or umbellatum)

Symptoms of lily ingestion in cats include anorexia, vomiting, excessive salivation, lethargy and possible fatal kidney failure. There are reported cases of cats who ingest a single leaf needing hospitalization or even death from ingesting the pollen of these plants.

Dogs are not affected in the same way, generally only experiencing minor stomach discomfort.

If you have lilies in the home and are concerned your cat has ingested any part of the plant, you should call your veterinarian immediately. Prompt attention and treatment offer the best outcome.

There are plants with lily in the name that are not as toxic to cats. These include the Calla lily, Peace lily and Peruvian lily. These plants generally only cause mild excessive drooling or vomiting and/or diarrhea. The Lily of the Valley could be more problematic as it can cause heart arrhythmias.

