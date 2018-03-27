IMPD seeking help in identifying person of interest in connection to November murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a an they are calling a person of interest in the November 2017 murder of a woman.

Detectives believe the man in the picture may have important information in connection to the homicide of 21-year-old Kaylin Cole.

Cole was found shot in the front seat of a vehicle by officials.

Witnesses at the scene said a man and a woman were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.