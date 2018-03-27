McDaniels apologizes, explains reasoning for backing out as head coach of Colts

BOSTON (WISH) – Josh McDaniels is speaking out after accepting and then ultimately backing out as head coach of the Colts.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, McDaniels explains why he changed his mind.

McDaniels says Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belicheck “clarified” his current and future role with the team.

McDaniels did not say what that means, but many insiders believe he’s the clear heir apparent whenever Belichick retires.

As for Indianapolis, McDaniels told the Globe: “I apologize to anyone who was affected in any way. Indianapolis did a tremendous job. They have a tremendous organization and I was lucky to be considered and I just think once I found out [ what my future in New England was], I made the right decision for me and my family at this time.”

After moving on from McDaniels, the Colts hired Frank Reich as head coach.

