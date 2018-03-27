Savannah Conley to perform at the Hi-Fi

She grew up in a musical household as a daughter of a hardworking background singer and an accomplished studio and touring guitarist… and began songwriting at just 11 years old.

Nashville-native, Savannah Conley, just released her new EP Twenty –Twenty earlier this month on Elektra Records/Low Country Sound, and is in town to perform LIVE for us on Indy Style! She’ll also be performing TONIGHT at the HI-FI at 8 p.m. Take a listen!

Brent Cobb with Savannah Conley

Tonight, March 27th at HI-Fi, 8 p.m.

About Savannah:

The EP was produced by Grammy-award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Anderson East).

Twenty-Twenty is Savannah’s first release in partnership with Dave Cobb’s Low Country Sound imprint at Elektra Records.

Currently on tour with Brent Cobb with dates through May.

Twenty-Twenty follows Savannah’s previously released EP 18th and Portland.

