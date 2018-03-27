Soggy and warm Tuesday

A Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday morning. A soaking start to the morning with showers around for the morning commute! Mild start though with start off temperatures in the lower 50s. Keep the umbrella handy for the remainder of the day. Showers will be around anytime some potentially heavy at times. Mild overnight with lows in the mid 40s and showers continuing overnight. Wednesday will be another soggy start with showers about the area. Highs for Wednesday will top out in the lower 60s. Showers will move out by late morning early afternoon.

Another wave of rain moves in Thursday with showers around during the morning hours and afternoon. Highs will be near seasonal topping out in the middle to upper 50s. Showers clear out by late Thursday and clouds will clear out. Good Friday looking dry and cooler with highs dipping into the lower 50s. Once the rain moves out it’ll leave behind 2-3″ of rain.

This weekend is looking wet. Models still flipping back and forth between showers Saturday and Sunday so, expect to see scattered showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.