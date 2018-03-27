Wet weather overnight, active pattern continues this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of central Indiana through Wednesday morning.

Tonight:

Expect widespread rain to fill in across central Indiana – especially for the southern half of the state – from early this evening, through the remainder of the overnight hours. A few embedded downpours will be possible from time to time.

An additional 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall will be possible with the rain, that will continue well into the overnight.

Overnight lows fall to the middle 40s.

Wednesday:

We’ll still have a few lingering showers for early Wednesday morning, but those should quickly move southeast of the area as we head deeper into the morning hours. The remainder of the day should be dry, with decreasing clouds throughout the day.

Mild highs of near 60° are expected.

Thursday:

The break from the rain will be brief, as another round of steady showers moves into central Indiana Thursday late morning into the afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the middle 50s.

8 Day Forecast:

Cooler pattern overall emerging as we head into Easter weekend. Dry conditions expected for Friday. A cold front sagging through the Midwest will bring a chance for showers Saturday, potentially a few snow showers mixing in Saturday night. For now, Easter Sunday appears dry, but much cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures look to stay below average heading into the first week of April.