HOT SPRINGS, AR (WCMH) –A pair of fishermen found their trophy stripers while out on the lake.

Aaron Nolan, who works for 24-Hour News 8 sister station, KARK, says these two giant striped bass were caught in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Brent Hobbs reeled in a 36 pounder. His fishing partner, Cody Bergdahl, caught a 26 pounder himself.

Striper fishing has become increasingly popular over the last several decades in Arkansas ever since the breed of fish were introduced to Lake Ouachita in 1956.