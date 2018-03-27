When to get best deal from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A toy store closing can be an awesome money-saving opportunity for moms and dads.

Toys “R” Us kicked off liquidation sales on Friday, March 24 and since then customers have been filing into the store trying to snag a good deal before the doors close for good.

But according to Money.com right now the deals are underwhelming.

In the beginning, you can expect 10 to 30 percent off sales. It’s better than full price, but there is still a chance you will find a better deal somewhere else.

The deals are likely to get better later, but you risk missing out on an item you want if you wait.

Experts say the store is expected to be done with liquidation sales by June and those sales don’t apply online.

The toy company is reportedly hoping to find a buyer for its e-commerce operations.

So, be absolutely sure you want an item and you’ve researched the best price before buying. It’s going to be hard to make returns.

Also, if you have a gift card, act fast! You only have until April 21, 2018, to use it.