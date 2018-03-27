Woman arrested in connection to January murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One woman has been arrested in connection to a January murder.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Denise Gibson, 63, is in custody for the murder of 67-year-old William Sullivan.

On Jan. 8, just after 8 a.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of North Carolina Street for an unresponsive person.

After arriving on scene, a male victim, later identified as Sullivan, was located inside a house with an open wound to his chest.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-926-8477.