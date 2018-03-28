26-year-old faces 2 murder charges from April 2016 case

Related Coverage Two found dead inside vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old Indianapolis man on two counts of murder, Marion County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Andrece D. Tigner was in the Marion County Jail on Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of West 25th Street and Shriver Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. April 17, 2016. Police said they found two people dead inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The county coroner’s office later identified them as 25-year-old Robert Johnson and 37-year-old Mark Craig Jr., both of Indianapolis.

In a news release, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said complex circumstances in the investigation extended the length of the investigation and ultimately resulted in a decision to present the case to the grand jury for a charging determination. Tigner will have his initial hearing on Thursday afternoon in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 1.

A jail booking photo of Tigner was not immediately available Wednesday night.