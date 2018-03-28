Arizona teacher accused of performing oral sex on 13-year-old student in classroom

GOODYEAR, Az. (WCMH) — An Arizona teacher was arrested after accusations of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.

Brittany Zamora, 27, was taken into custody last week, according to KTVK.

Zamora was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear, Arizona.

The investigation started after a parent found text messages between Zamora and the student. The parents used an app to help monitor the teen’s phone usage.

“The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two,” said Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department.

According to court records, the exchanges included Zamora sending naked pictures of herself, the Arizona Republic reported.

She texted him that “If I could quit my job and [have sex with] you all day long, I would,” according to court records.

According to those court records, Zamora had sex with the student three times and performed oral sex on him both in the classroom and in her car.

Zamora is being held on suspicion of eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and one count of transmitting obscene material. Her bond was set at $250,000.