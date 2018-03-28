Brief break from the rain

Morning showers should be out of here by late morning but will leave clouds behind for the afternoon. Highs for today with top out in the upper 50s with some near 60! Some rain showers will move in late in the evening and through the overnight. Lows will fall into the middle 40s.

Thursday will be another wet start to the morning with showers some could be heavy at times. Moderate showers likely through the afternoon with highs slightly cooler during the afternoon. Highs will hit the middle 50s. An additional inch of rain possible on top of the inch or so of rain we’ve already accumulated. Thursday rain and clouds move out and leave behind partly cloudy skies but a cool overnight with lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Good Friday looks to be beautiful with highs in the cooler side throughout the day. Lower 50s is what most of the state will top out at with a lot of sunshine! Easter weekend looks to be split with the potential of rain late in the Saturday with highs climbing back into the mid 50s.A few lingering early showers possible Sunday morning but will clear out quickly leaving dry hours for Easter Sunday!

Monday starts a new week and a dry start as well with highs in the mid 50s with showers returning Tuesday.