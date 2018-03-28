Chef Greg Hardesty cooks up his famous Spoke Burger

What does a “famous” burger have on it? Hmmm. Your classic lettuce, tomato and cheese? Something completely different?

In our Indy Style kitchen today, Greg Hardesty, Creative Culinary Director, Spoke & Steele, and Chris Ratay, General Manager, Le Meridien, shares the now “famous” SPOKE BURGER, along with some amazing Scallops in Miso Sauce with Mushrooms and Chilis!

About Spoke & Steele:

Spoke & Steele is not a hotel restaurant, but rather a downtown spot that has a top cocktail and bourbon program and outstanding local cuisine. It’s all about bringing American contemporary dishes to the menu with infusion of some international flavors!

www.spokeandsteele.com

