COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people are in custody following the discovery of a cockfighting ring in COlumbus Wednesday.

Officials said the bust took place at a home in the 9100 block of Grandview Road and 1110 Jonesville Road.

Three individuals were taken into custody.

Officials estimate over 100 birds had to be removed from the properties.

The ASPCA and Indiana Gaming Commission are currently investigating.

Suspect information has yet to be released.