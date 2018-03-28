Documents reveal new details in courthouse attack of fallen Deputy Koontz’s mother, sister

KOKOMO , Ind. (WISH) — Charges have officially been filed against a man after officials said he attacked two women in a Howard County courthouse Monday.

Court documents reveal that 36-year-old Bryson Small attacked Alice Koontz and Jackie Koontz during a paternity test hearing to determine if Hall was the father of Jackie’s child.

Surveillance from the incident showed Small approaching both women. After pushing Jackie to the floor, Small punched Alice in the face. After falling to the ground, Small proceeded to kick Alice in the head multiple times before bystanders were able to intervene. The video showed Hall continuing to kick Alice in the head even as he was being pulled away by officials.

An officer also said that he’d been struck in the face during the altercation.

One witness said she heard Small yelling “It’s my blood” during the incident.

Jackie sustained a cut to her head that required staples. Alice sustained multiple facial fractures and was later transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Small faces felony charges of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

Small remains in custody at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.