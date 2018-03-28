Easter Basket Gift Ideas

Wondering what to put in your kiddos’ Easter baskets this year? Looking for something MORE than just jelly beans and plastic eggs? Lifestyle Expert Katy Mann shares a few ideas!

Audubon Birds with Real Bird Calls

www.wildrepublic.com

Bring bird-watching into your home with Wild Republic’s expansive collection of 5” Audubon Plush Birds with sound. The designs are so realistic they are approved by Audubon and the sound comes straight from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s wildlife recordings. Newly released in 2018: osprey, house sparrow, Atlantic puffin, baby chick, purple martin, northern flicker, California quail, pileated woodpecker, and wild turkey. MSRP: $8.49.

Dolce Spring Bunny

www.magformers.com/dolce.html

The Dolce Spring Bunny, by MAGFORMERS, is the perfect companion for your young one. Watch as your baby explores the crinkle ears, rattle belly, removable carrot and learns new sensory and hand-eye coordination skills. Dolce Spring Bunny is equipped with beautifully designed textured and embroidered fabrics, ribbons, and a connected ring with the signature Dolce teether. **Other Spring Dolce characters include Spring Calf, Spring Chick, Spring Lamb & Spring Pony

Clicformers Flower 21Pc Set

www.magformers.com/clicformers.html

Let your imagination blossom with the Clicformers Flower Set, by MAGFORMERS LLC! Fold, build and stack to create tulips, roses and sunflowers. Once you’re done following along the included idea booklet, you can work to build your own ideas and creations! All Clicformers sets are compatible, allowing the building possibilities to be truly endless. When playtime is over, use the clicking mechanism to simply stack and store. MSRP $9.99; ages 4+

Brush Buddies Pez Poppin’ Toothbrushes

www.BrushBuddies.com/pez

Tooth brushing meets iconic candy dispenser brand Pez! A brand new innovation featuring “Poppin’ Action,” press the button located in the middle of the dispenser and the brush will pop up! Remove the toothbrush cap (character head) to reveal soft nylon bristles that are gentle on children’s gums. All Pez Poppin’ Toothbrushes are finished with the best non-toxic paint that will not flake with use. Non-Toxic, lead free, ABS construction makes this toothbrush durable and safe for all kids. Character available are Peppa Pig, Emoji and Thomas & Friends. All Pez Poppin’ Toothbrushes are finished with the best non-toxic, lead-free paint that will not flake with use. Non-Toxic, lead free, ABS construction. The line is exclusive to Walgreens.

Shrinky Dinks 3D Heart Jewelry by Alex Brands

www.alexbrands.com

Shrinky Dinks 3D Heart Jewelry Kit is a new way to Shrink and link! Bake and mold custom 3D hearts that you link together to make jewelry! Customize your pre-cut, pre-printed Shrinky Dinks pieces with your favorite colors, then place in the mold and shrink. Make heart shaped charms and heart shaped links that can be finished with sticky gems and jewelry findings. MSRP $18.99, Ages 8+.

