Firefighter Tim shows you how to keep the ball rolling to fitness

Need more fitness in your life? Want to find different ways to “keep things moving?”
Firefighter Tim has a workout using ONLY medicine balls that’s sure to get you rolling in the right direction!
Let’s roll workout:
1-Medicine ball squat and reach: 10 reps
2-Medicine ball rolling push-up: 8 reps
3-Slam ball slams: 8 reps
4-Stability ball Y raises followed by T raises
5-Bosu ball push up: 8 reps
6-Bosu ball side to side squat: 10 reps
7-Slam ball reverse slam: 8 reps
8-Stability ball knees to chest into a pike: 7 reps each
9- Medicine ball Russian twist: 10 reps
Partner Medicine ball workout
Back to back over unders: 10 reps
Back to back standing twists: 10 reps
Feet locked Medicine ball pass sit-up: 10 reps
Face to Face Russian twist with Medicine ball: 10 reps
