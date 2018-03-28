Firefighter Tim shows you how to keep the ball rolling to fitness

Need more fitness in your life? Want to find different ways to “keep things moving?”

Firefighter Tim has a workout using ONLY medicine balls that’s sure to get you rolling in the right direction!

Let’s roll workout :

1-Medicine ball squat and reach: 10 reps

2-Medicine ball rolling push-up: 8 reps

3-Slam ball slams: 8 reps

4-Stability ball Y raises followed by T raises

5-Bosu ball push up: 8 reps

6-Bosu ball side to side squat: 10 reps

7-Slam ball reverse slam: 8 reps

8-Stability ball knees to chest into a pike: 7 reps each

9- Medicine ball Russian twist: 10 reps

Partner Medicine ball workout

Back to back over unders: 10 reps

Back to back standing twists: 10 reps

Feet locked Medicine ball pass sit-up: 10 reps

Face to Face Russian twist with Medicine ball: 10 reps

Twitter: @firemantimcfd