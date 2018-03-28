Giving your car a proper spring tune-up

After a long winter you may be ready to go on an adventure! For many people this means family vacations or hitting the road for weekend getaways! Of course, if you’re going to hit the road, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is in top running condition. That’s why spring is the perfect time for a full inspection and to hear from an expert like legendary NASCAR Crew Chief and Broadcaster Larry McReynolds.

Today on Indy Style, Larry shares some timely information about fine tuning your personal cars!

TOP SPRING CAR CARE CHECK LIST :

REAL CHANGE —The real truth about changing your oil, filters and plugs

A FLUID SITUATION —The fluids that can make or literally ‘break’ your vehicle

READY SET ROTATE —When to rotate and when to buy new tires

DRIVING SMART—A crew chief shares basic tips for getting the best gas mileage

ABOUT LARRY MCREYNOLDS: Generally regarded as one of the greatest Crew Chiefs in NASCAR history, McReynolds’ guided the sports top drivers to the pinnacle of racing, as well as his work as a television commentator. Over the course of his 17-year career as a Crew Chief, Larry worked with NASCAR greats Ernie Irvan, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Davey Allison, whose now famous #28 car captured 11 wins and 3 poles in a single season. Perhaps, however, his greatest accomplishment came as McReynolds guided Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his first and only Daytona 500 victory. All-in-all, Larry and his teams amassed 23 victories, including two Daytona 500 victories and 21 poles. Larry has also served as lead analyst for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TNT.

For More Information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BOSCH AND AUTOLITE