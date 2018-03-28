Governor appoints new head for Indiana administration agency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A high-level Republican staffer in the Indiana House of Representatives has been appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to lead the state’s purchasing and property management agency.

The Republican governor announced Tuesday that former House GOP chief of staff Lesley Crane will start her new job next week leading the Department of Administration. Current commissioner Jessica Robertson is joining Purdue University as an assistant director of auxiliary operations.

House Speaker Brian Bosma praised Crane’s 12-year tenure with the Indiana House. Crane has worked for the House Republican Caucus since in 2006 and was chief of staff from 2012 to 2017.

Then-Gov. Mike Pence appointed Robertson in 2013 to lead the department that oversees state purchasing, its vehicle fleet, real estate matters and the Government Center complex in downtown Indianapolis.