Hoosier Park celebrates 25 Years of Harness Racing with Opening Day on Friday

25 years! What a celebration! Did you know? Hoosier Park Celebrates 25 Years of Harness Racing Starting Friday, March 30. Opening Weekend Activities to Include Free Concerts, Dining Specials, Drawings, and More. Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will kick off its 25th year of live harness racing on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31 with a full weekend of promotions, giveaways, dining specials, free entertainment, family fun, and more.

To celebrate opening weekend, Hoosier Park is offering a guaranteed prize up to $5,000 to every Club Centaur member who swipes their club card at a rewards kiosk between 10 a.m. on Friday, March 30 and 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

Opening weekend at Hoosier Park will also include:

Friday, March 30 Free Hoosier Park collectible t-shirt to the first 500 guests at Trackside Club Centaur starting at 10 a.m. Five $100 Mega Bet drawings at 7:15 p.m. (entry period between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) Fan-Tastic Fridays featuring $1, $2, and $3 specials on Trackside Beat the Big Guy race wagering contest Free live entertainment in The Terrace Showroom featuring Zach Day, following live racing

Saturday, March 31 Free family fun, including games, face painting, kids activities and more Five $100 Mega Bet drawings at 7:15 p.m. (entry period between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.) WINGO and Wagering Wars racing contests Free live entertainment in The Terrace Showroom featuring Nick Harless, following live racing



“This marks our 25th year of racing at Hoosier Park, and we’re coming off the biggest year in Hoosier Park racing history with the 2017 Breeders Crown,” said Rick Moore, Hoosier Park’s vice president and general manager of racing. “This year’s racing theme is Racing Revolutionized because we’re taking harness racing to new heights. We can’t wait to share this season of racing excitement with our fans, community, team members, and horsemen and horsewomen.”

