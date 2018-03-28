Indiana University fraternity reports 50 members sick with norovirus symptoms

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — About 50 members of a fraternity are sick with symptoms that resemble the norovirus, an Indiana University spokesman said Wednesday.

The spokesman would not say which fraternity is affected, but described the sickness as stomach symptoms that tend to last around three days.

The sickness was described as very contagious, so students were being asked to stay home and rest if they are ill. They were also advised to use common sense hygiene practices.

Any reports of a fraternity “shutting down” are untrue, the spokesman said. The university has not ordered the fraternity to do anything.