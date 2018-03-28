Indy Parks hiring 400 young adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks and Recreation is hiring more than 400 seasonal positions through a series of hiring fairs and is looking specifically at young adults aged 16-24.

Jenny Stoneking with Indy Parks says their next job fair is Saturday, April 14th at Brookside Park (3500 Brookside Parkway Drive) from 12 – 2 p.m.. They’ll hire lifeguards, pool managers, program assistants, day camp counselors, and cashiers among others. Starting pay is $8-15 per hour for employees aged 16 or older.

Indy Parks works with Employ Indy and Project Indy to fill their positions. Project Indy is a program from Mayor Joe Hogsett aimed at employing Indy’s teenagers and young adults.

“Mayor Hogsett has been a huge support for Indy Parks and he is always there cheerleading us and helping us and asking us what we need,” said Stoneking. “I love anyone who’s going to help us find employees, reach youth who need positions, reach young adults who need jobs. I think that’s fantastic.”

Youth like Domingo Saravia say they’ve benefited from the program and Indy Parks opportunity. Saravia was 18 years old when his friend told him about a life guarding opportunity at Indy Parks. He signed on, and three years later is still working as a year-round lifeguard. He was also recently selected to speak to a group of younger teenagers about the importance of getting a job and being successful through Project Indy.

“I tell them this is a great job, keeps you out of trouble especially,” Saravia said. “There’s a lot of people who have friends who do recreational activities that aren’t good for you. That’s not going to help you. Being in a job keeps you in line.”

Saravia works at Thatcher Park, the location of Indy Park’s third job fair Wednesday. He says the adults there also understand the needs of Indy’s teens.

“(The supervisor) understands that you’re young. This is the part of your life that you’re making a lot of important choices and he understands that,” said Saravia.

Indy Parks is also providing free lifeguard training April 6-8 at George Washington Community School Pool with Indiana Sports Corp. Click here to register for lifeguard training.

For more information on Indy Parks and Recreation job fairs, click here.