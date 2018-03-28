IU advances to WNIT championship game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana beat TCU 71-58 Wednesday night in the semifinals of the WNIT at Assembly Hall, advancing to Saturday’s championship game.

Senior guard Tyra Buss led the Hoosiers with 22 points, as all five starters reached double figures.

IU trailed by a point after the 1st quarter, but outscored the Horned Frogs 19-14 in the 2nd to take a four point halftime lead. The Hoosiers would extend their lead to as much as 18 in the 2nd half.

The Hoosiers’ 4th largest women’s basketball crowd, 7,815 strong saw the Hoosiers extend their season one more game.

IU will host Virginia Tech in the WNIT championship game Saturday afternoon at Assembly Hall. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.