More rain Thursday, some relief returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Another does of heavy rain Thursday could bring another 1″ or more of new rainfall to central Indiana.

Tonight:

We’ll remain consistently cloudy through the rest of the evening. Some areas in southern and southeastern Indiana will continue with light drizzle. We’ll have to keep a careful eye out for dense fog across the area.

After Midnight, a boundary will lift northward, bringing another round of steady rain with it. We’ll see that rain moving in from the south overnight, will likely be here for the Thursday morning drive.

Temperatures will hold steady this evening, hovering in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday:

Another very wet day from start to finish, as previously mentioned boundary camps out of the state for the day. Expect steady showers, with brief periods of moderate to at times heavy rain.

New rainfall amounts between 1″ to 1.25″ will be possible, which again will lead to some minor flooding concerns with an extremely overly saturated ground.

Highs top out in the mid 50s by early afternoon.

Rain should clear the area by late Thursday night, as cooler and drier air settles into central Indiana.

Friday:

A lot of cloud cover to start off the day, but we should see that mix out very slowly as we head into the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Easter Weekend:

Dry conditions will be short lived, as another weak system moves through on Saturday, bringing scattered showers to the area by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures could be chilly enough for a mixture of snow in some of our northern counties late Saturday night. No accumulation is expected.

Easter Sunday looks dry, but chilly. Early morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s, with highs only in the lower 40s Sunday afternoon.

8 Day Forecast:

Temperatures remain below average as we roll into our first week of April. A could of small chances for rain Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures potentially falling back into the 40s by the middle of next week.