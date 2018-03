INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NFL and Nike will extend their partnership for another eight years.

The new deal will take place when current one expires in 2020 and will run through 2028.

As part of the deal, Nike will set up all 32 teams with Game-day uniforms and sideline apparel that has the swoosh logo.

Financial details of the NFL deal weren’t released.

