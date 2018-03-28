No Mega Millions lottery winner; jackpot grows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nobody won Tuesday evening’s Mega Millions’ drawing and so the jackpot grows.

During the overnight hours, lottery officials announced no one matched all five numbers and the yellow ball to win the $458 million.

Now, the estimated prize for the next drawing is estimated at $502 million.

It’s just the fourth time in Mega Millions history the jackpot has surged past $500 million.

The last time was in July 2016 when a single ticket sold in Indiana – in Hamilton County – won a $536 million prize.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday evening at 11 p.m.

