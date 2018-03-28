Potholes disable 30+ vehicles on I-65 at north split for 2nd time in same day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second time Wednesday, potholes disabled about 30 vehicles on southbound Interstate 65 near the north split, Indiana State Police and emergency crews at the scene said Wednesday night.

Sgt. Jason Miller of Indiana State Police said a dozen or more calls came in beginning shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday for disabled vehicles at the north split near the Meridian Street exit. Miller said he expected more motorists were involved but did not contact police.

The potholes are in the middle of the interstate, and Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews were working to fix them — again — about 9:30 p.m. Multiple state police troopers and wrecker services were at the scene along the shoulders, Miller said.

A similar scene played out around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Miller said, at the same location. After that incident, INDOT crews came out and fixed the potholes, but obviously the road workers had to return Wednesday night.

The location is the same one where a jackknifed semi caused traffic delays before 8 a.m. Wednesday. That accident caused the left two lanes of I-65 southbound to be closed. The jackknifed semi was left dangling over a guardrail. No injuries were reported in the incident, but an unknown amount of fuel spilled in the crash.