Tipton Co. chase leads to 2 arrests, recovery of $14K in stolen merchandise from Saks Fifth Ave.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two suspects were arrested in Tipton County early Monday morning following a high-speed chase.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Freddie Robertson, was pulled over for a traffic violation just before 4 a.m. in the area of 975 West State Road 28.

Deputies say that after the vehicle intially pulled over, the vehicle sped away, continuing westbound on State Road 28. It was at that time a pursuit began.

Stop sticks, implemented in the area of 3800 East State Road 28, did successfully stop the vehicle. Both Robertson and the passenger, 21-year-old Dontay Holliday, took off on foot.

Both were quickly apprehended by law enforcement.

After conducting a further investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were in possession of more than $14,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the Saks Fifth Ave. at the Fashion Mall in Indianapolis. The vehicle used in the chase was also stolen, deputies say.

Both subjects are currently in custody.

Robertson faces a number of preliminary charges, including theft, criminal recklessness by aggressive driving and resisting law enforcement. Holliday faces preliminary charges for unauthorized motor vehicle in commission of a crime, theft and resisting law enforcement.