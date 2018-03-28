Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend – March 30-April 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven are starting a new season, Comic Con is in the city and Easter egg hunts abound this weekend in the Indianapolis area.

Indy Eleven USL home opener vs. FC Cincinnati

Tickets are going fast for the Indy Eleven’s Inaugural season in the United Soccer League, the second division league in the U.S., just behind MLS. The new league will bring new regional rivals to town including nearby Cincinnati and Louisville just to name a few. Along with the new league will come a new venue for most games this year, Lucas Oil Stadium! Rain or shine outside, it will always be 68° and ‘sunny’ inside the new home of the XI. The first match is this Saturday at 7 p.m. and the crowd will be a big one with Cincinnati expecting to bring at least 1,000 of their own rambunctious fans to town. The Indy XI have opened up additional seating (the entire lower bowl) to compensate for the high demand. Union Jack Pub in Broad Ripple is also hosting “11 Days & Counting,” a season ticket giveaway worth over $2k. For the 11 days leading up to the match, they’ll give away either 1 or two entries towards field box season tickets with a drawing (must be present to win) Saturday morning at ELEVEN a.m.

If futbol is not your sport, Naptown Roller Derby will be competing at the Elements Financial Blue Ribbon Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. (4:45 for season ticket holders) with The Warning Belles and Tornado Sirens hosting the teams of the Royal City Roller Girls (Guelph, Ontario, Canada). Belles play first. You can BUY TICKETS HERE.

Finally, the Indy Fuel also play this Saturday, as they host Ft. Wayne for ‘ Made In America’ night. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. and don’t forget about the post-game jersey auction! TICKETS

Indiana Comic Con

It’ll be a busy weekend downtown with a big soccer match AND #2 on this week’s list, Indiana Comic Con, both taking place within blocks of one another. Comic Con begins Friday at noon at the Indiana Convention Center and wraps-up Sunday at 5 p.m. (hours vary by day). Tickets for the event will run you $30-60. Special guests include David Harbour (Stranger Things), James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter) and Sean Astin (Stranger Things/LOTR) among others. Bring CASH as photo-ops, autographs and other items are available.

Easter Weekend Fun

Easter is this Sunday, but we’ve got a weekend HOPPING with holiday themed activities for both adults and families. I’ve included as many events around town as I was able to find.

Saturday

Sunday

Easter Buffet and Champagne Brunch/Easter Egg Hunt – Indy Propylaeum – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Weekly music roundup

As we do every weekend, there will be just a little bit of anything to please just about anyone this weekend across town. Andy Grammer will be bringing his Good Parts Tour to The Deluxe (Old National Theatre) this Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday is a busier day music-wise with a ‘90s Block Party (featuring – Guy and Teddy Riley, Monica, Ginuwine, 112 and Jagged Edge) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse beginning at 7:30 p.m (Doors at 6:30) and Li Wop (along with Chxpo) will perform at the Emerson Theatre this Saturday at 7 p.m.

John Caparulo

Comedian John Caparulo (perhaps best known as the underdressed everyman on the former E! hit show, Chelsea Lately) will be at Morty’s Comedy Joint this Friday and Saturday with shows at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. The shows are 18+.

Metazoa Brewery 2nd Anniversary Party

Head over to Metazoa Brewing Co. this Saturday between 4-8 p.m. for their 2nd Anniversary Celebration! There will be special beer tappings, food trucks and live music! This event is free (21+)!

2018 Indy VegFest

The Biltwell Event center will host the 2018 Indy VegFest this Saturday between noon and 6 p.m which aims to be Indiana’s largest annual event to educate the public about the compassionate, environmental and health facets of a vegan lifestyle. RSVP on the Indy VegFest Facebook Page ahead of the event.

Jessimae Peluso

Comedian Jessimae Peluso is going to be performing at the Irving Theatre this Sunday at 7 p.m. Syracuse native, Jessimae Peluso, gained mass popularity as the outspoken cast member on MTV’s “Girl Code” and then went on to be featured on TBS’ “Deal With It,” NBC’s “Last Call With Carson Daly,” E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” Fox’s “Worlds Funniest Fails,” AXS’ “Gotham Live,” TruTV’s “Comedy Knockout,” and multiple appearances on Comedy Central’s “@Midnight” and “The High Court.”