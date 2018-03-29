22-year-old sentenced to 125 years in prison for sexual assault of 2 IU students in 2014

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced Thursday to 125.5 years in prison after being convicted for the brutal sexual assault of two Indiana University students in 2014, a report said.

IF Vaylan Glazebrook abides by prison rules, he will serve 75 percent of his time: 94 years and one month, said a report from HeraldTimesOnline.com. He will get credit for more than three years he’s spent incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail since, police said, he ran from the scene of the crimes in Nov. 9, 2014.

A jury in February convicted him of 14 felonies.

In the early morning of Nov. 9, 2014, the two IU students were assaulted and raped at gunpoint inside their East 12th Street apartment. Their roommate, who locked herself inside a closet, called 911 for help.

Glazebrook and Michael L. Deweese, also of Indianapolis, broke into the apartment before they raped the two women, who were then 24 years old.

Bloomington police officer William Abram shot Glazebrook in the arm and Deweese in the leg as they tried to escape from the home around 4:30 a.m.

Deweese pleaded guilty to 15 counts including burglary, armed robbery, attempted murder and multiple counts of rape in 2016 and was sentenced to prison. The earliest release date for the 22-year-old Deweese is Dec. 22, 2096, according to online prison records.

Police in 2014 also arrested a third man — Jesse Benti-Torres of Danville — for driving a getaway car. He was charged with armed burglary and two counts of assisting a criminal. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing April 23 in Monroe Circuit Court 2. Benti-Torres was 19 when arrested.

Police in 2014 said the three men indicated they did not know the victims and had just come to the Bloomington campus to party for the weekend.