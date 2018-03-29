Armed robbery, stabbing reported at IUPUI parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities at IUPUI issued an emergency alert after a reported armed robbery and stabbing occurred in the Blackford Street garage.

According to police, a woman was stabbed in the left arm and leg and was able to drive herself to the hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 60 years old, wearing a gray hat, camouflage coat with a gray beard and armed with a knife.

Police don’t believe he’s on campus. Campus police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searched parking lots and buildings but they’re asking people to stay vigilant.

IUPUI later sent a tweet saying to resume normal activities, believing the suspect was no longer on campus.

IUPUI Final Update: Suspect is believed to be off campus. Resume normal routine but remain vigilant. See email and https://t.co/4qMyrKnKxr for updates. The Safewalk Program is available for campus escort by calling 317-274-7233. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) March 29, 2018

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when available.