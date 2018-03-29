Austin serial bomber was a ‘domestic terrorist,’ police chief says

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – After shying away from questions on whether or not the Austin bomber should be classified as a terrorist, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley is now calling Mark Conditt a “domestic terrorist.”

Manley made the distinction during a panel hosted by KUT Thursday morning.

“When I look at what he did to our community — and as your police chief — I actually agree now, that he was a domestic terrorist for what he did to us,” Manley said to applause.

Manley went on to say during the investigation, he was “driven and laser-focused” on finding the person or persons responsible for “unleashing” the violence in the Austin community. He noted that since the case could have ended up going through the legal process once a suspect(s) was in custody, he made it a point to be very specific on the legal definitions of classifying a case as terrorism.

“But in that moment, I want you to understand, I was so focused on putting a stop to it and making sure we did it in a way that allowed us to handle the suspect or suspects in the court system in the future. I was very focused on specific language,” continued Manley.

Now that the apparent serial bomber is deceased, Manley says he has had time to reflect on the case and “absorb all of the impacts” it had.

“I am very comfortable saying that to our community and what he did to us, he was a domestic terrorist.”

Over the span of three weeks in March, police say Conditt detonated bombs that killed two people and injured five others. He ended up killing himself with a bomb when authorities were about to arrest him on March 21.